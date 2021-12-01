SOCAR Turkey intends to boost its activities - CEO
ISTANBUL, Turkey, Dec. 1
Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
SOCAR Turkey has sustainable economic positions and intends to boost its activities, the company’s Director General Zaur Gahramanov said at a press conference for representatives of the Azerbaijani media, Trend reports.
According to Gahramanov, the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey support them.
"It’s planned to make investments, as well as expand activities in the field of petrochemistry together with bp. However, these investments must be made at the right time," he noted.
He also pointed out that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s impossible to carry out annual planning.
"We are already doing weekly planning," added the CEO.
