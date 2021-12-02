Sustainability of energy supply that depends on only one energy source - unrealistic – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.2

Sustainability of energy supply that depends on only one energy source is unrealistic, as we pursue our ambitious plans and goals with regard to renewable energy and hydrogen without delay, said Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov during the CAREC Energy Investment Forum, Trend reports.

“We must take advantage of other ways that lead to net zero emissions. The opportunities offered by innovative technologies, particularly energy efficiency. International experience proves that energy embodies the fastest and most cost effective solutions to reduce carbon emissions. It is no coincidence that energy efficiency the primary fuel of the sustainable global energy system, as it represent the cleanest and often the most affordable way to meet energy needs,” he said.

Shahbazov believes that best energy is the energy saved.

“Improvements in the energy efficiency result in environmental, economic and social benefits which are key factors for engaging every country in the process. Expectations for energy efficiency are high in the world. The provision envisaging the rapid expansion of energy efficiency measures is included in the recommendations of the COP26 climate change conference. The pace of this process depends on political support, as well as funding. Doubling the level of energy efficiency through the establishment of a reliable, sustainable and efficient energy market in the region this decade is the main goal of CAREC energy strategy by 2030. We can achieve this by coordinating our efforts with the support of ADB and other financial institutions,” noted the minister.

