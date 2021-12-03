Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.2

For the last several years, Polish strategy to provide security of natural gas supplies has been focused on the development of interconnections ensuring access to new sources, alternative to existing one from Eastern direction, Polish Ministry of Climate and Environment told Trend.

"Already today, thanks to the policy of Polish government, we are able to diversify natural gas supplies. The domestic production, which remains at a stable level, covers approximately 20 percent of domestic consumption. The amount of gas stored in underground facilities in the country could cover approximately 17 percent of the annual demand. Current basis for diversification is the LNG import, which share in the national supply balance is systematically growing," said the ministry.

The ministry noted that consistent continuation of diversification policy by the Polish government will enable that after 2022, all demand could be covered by supplies other than from Eastern direction.

"The key infrastructure priorities in this respect are currently under construction: Baltic Pipe gas pipeline and the expansion of the LNG terminal in Świnoujście. In future, the construction of a new LNG terminal in the Gulf of Gdańsk will provide Poland with additional import capacities to cover growing gas demand. Additionally, new gas interconnections with neighboring countries - Lithuania and Slovakia are almost completed. Their commissioning planned for next year will allow for a greater integration of the local market and further increase of Poland's energy security. The new infrastructure will be able to cover the gas demand, contributing to the development of low-emission energy and heating sectors, supporting Poland's energy transition," the Polish Ministry of Climate and Environment said.

