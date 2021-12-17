Three European TSOs join forces to accelerate clean hydrogen market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.17

Three European transmission system operators, namely, Enagas of Spain, Snam of Italy and GRTgaz of France have inked an agreement to set up shared initiatives aimed at supporting and exploring projects to accelerate the clean hydrogen market, Trend reports with reference to Snam.

The three companies have joined the European Hydrogen Backbone Initiative. They will respectively invest 33 million euros in the Clean H2 Infra Fund in their role of anchor investors, for a cumulated investment of approx. 100 million euros.

Clean H2 Infra Fund is an impact fund managed by Hy24, a joint venture between Ardian and FiveT Hydrogen, aimed at supporting the development of the clean hydrogen infrastructure sector, with a commitment of 1,500-1,800 million euros in partnership with industrial and financial investors. This is the world’s largest platform for clean hydrogen infrastructure investment.

Hy24 combines Ardian's experience in infrastructure and asset management and FiveT's Hydrogen knowhow in the hydrogen value chain, along with the role and experience of the three TSOs in the management of energy networks and hydrogen technology.

By investing in Clean H2 Infra Fund, Enagás, Snam and GRTgaz aim at fostering the clean hydrogen industry with a positive impact on the use and development of hydrogen transmission grids.

