Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Azerbaijani oil prices varied last week, Trend reports on Dec. 20.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $75.92 per barrel, having increased by $4.82 (6.78 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $77.1 per barrel, while the minimum price - $75.05.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.08 per barrel last week, down by $0.23 (0.34 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.25 per barrel, while the minimum price - $74.21.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71 per barrel last week, which is $0.85 (1.18 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.12 per barrel, while the minimum price - $70.06.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $73.67 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by $0.99 (1.32 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $74.76 per barrel, while the minimum price - $72.83.

Oil grade/date Dec. 6, 2021 Dec. 7, 2021 Dec. 8, 2021 Dec. 9, 2021 Dec. 10, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $76.50 $75.49 $75.05 $77.10 $75.50 $75.92 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $75.67 $74.64 $74.21 $76.25 $74.65 $75.08 Urals (EX NOVO) $71.68 $70.66 $70.06 $72.12 $70.49 $71.00 Brent Dated $74.25 $73.54 $72.83 $74.76 $73.00 $73.67

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 20)

