Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijani oil prices varied last week, Trend reports on Dec. 20.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $75.92 per barrel, having increased by $4.82 (6.78 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $77.1 per barrel, while the minimum price - $75.05.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.08 per barrel last week, down by $0.23 (0.34 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.25 per barrel, while the minimum price - $74.21.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71 per barrel last week, which is $0.85 (1.18 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.12 per barrel, while the minimum price - $70.06.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $73.67 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by $0.99 (1.32 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $74.76 per barrel, while the minimum price - $72.83.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Dec. 6, 2021
|
Dec. 7, 2021
|
Dec. 8, 2021
|
Dec. 9, 2021
|
Dec. 10, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$76.50
|
$75.49
|
$75.05
|
$77.10
|
$75.50
|
$75.92
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$75.67
|
$74.64
|
$74.21
|
$76.25
|
$74.65
|
$75.08
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$71.68
|
$70.66
|
$70.06
|
$72.12
|
$70.49
|
$71.00
|
Brent Dated
|
$74.25
|
$73.54
|
$72.83
|
$74.76
|
$73.00
|
$73.67
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 20)
----
Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev