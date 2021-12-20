Turkmenistan, India discuss implementation of TAPI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan and India discussed the construction of a transnational gas pipeline Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI), Trend reports citing the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Turkmenistan.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Foreign Minister of India, and Rashid Meredov, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, met in New Delhi on December 19 to discuss joint actions to implement the TAPI project.

The $10 billion TAPI pipeline will connect the massive Galkynysh gas field in southern Turkmenistan to Fazilka in western India, passing through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar, Pakistani Quetta, and Multan to Fazilka in western India.

The length of the gas pipeline will be 1.814 km, with a throughput capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year (across Turkmenistan - 214 km, across Afghanistan - 774 km, across Pakistan - 826 km).

TAPI construction began in 2015, while the ceremonial welding of the symbolic pipe joint on the border of Afghanistan and Turkmenistan took place in 2018. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan signed a Memorandum on the selection of land plots for the TAPI highway in September 2020.

The entire infrastructure for receiving the gas pipeline has already been built at the endpoint of TAPI - India.