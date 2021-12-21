Big filling station under construction in Azerbaijan’s Shusha - SOCAR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

A big filling station is being built in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, filling stations are also under construction in Aghdam and Fuzuli districts, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports referring to president of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev.

Abdullayev added that the first filling station has been built in Eastern Zangazur.

“The construction work has already begun in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev,” the president of SOCAR added. “The first gas station built on the Goris-Gafan road has been commissioned.”

“This filling station is international,” Abdullayev said. “Along with Azerbaijani cars, transit foreign cars will also fill up here. A perfect infrastructure has been created here.”

The president of SOCAR said that the work is being actively carried out in Eastern Zangazur.

“As you know, a program for providing the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation with gas is being developed upon President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions,” Abdullayev said. “The stations for supplying fuel are under construction in Aghdam and Fuzuli. Kapital Bank has opened a branch here. It will be possible to buy fuel by paying in any currency here.”