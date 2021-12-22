SOCAR actively cooperates with Turkish energy companies in expanding supply – SOCAR president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic SOCAR is actively cooperating with the Turkish energy companies in expanding the supply, President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev said on Dec. 22 during the first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“SOCAR is one of the biggest and most stable companies in the oil and gas industry in our region,” Abdullayev said. “The implementation of a number of new projects of our company has been launched both in Turkey and in Azerbaijan.”

“We are also actively cooperating with the Turkish energy companies both in the development of joint projects and in expanding the supply,” the president of SOCAR added.

Abdullayev said that Turkey is a country having the access to the markets of a number of countries, including the US market, and this cooperation is beneficial for Azerbaijan as well.

“Although Azerbaijan does not have direct access to the oceans, we have the access to the pipelines that are capable of pumping oil and gas products to the markets we need,” the president of SOCAR said.

Abdullayev stressed that SOCAR is also working with the Turkish companies to protect energy projects from external threats, both physical and cyber threats.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev