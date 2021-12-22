Gas pipeline from Turkey to strengthen energy security of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

A gas pipeline from Turkey will strengthen the energy security of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Dec. 22 at the first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Shahbazov added that today one of the issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation is to supply natural gas from Turkey to Nakhchivan.

The minister stressed that the document signed in December 2020 envisages the construction of a gas pipeline from Turkey’s Igdir city to Nakhchivan with a capacity of pumping 500 million cubic meters of gas per year and 1.5 million cubic meters per day.

“This will strengthen the energy security of Nakhchivan,” Shahbazov said. “On the whole, the project which is being jointly implemented with Turkey to build a gas pipeline through Nakhchivan will intensify the bilateral ties.”

The first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum is being held in Baku on December 22 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez.

The forum was established within the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey to ensure more flexible and result-oriented strategic energy cooperation.