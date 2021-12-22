Azerbaijani minister talks proposals on electricity export from Nakhchivan to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

The prospects of electricity export from Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan to Turkey are being assessed, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 1st Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Shahbazov, the assessment of the perspectives of developing a trilateral format in the field of electricity, projects, as well as proposals from Turkish companies for the construction of a gas turbine thermal power plant with an installed capacity of 550 megawatts is also underway.

Turkey shares its rich experience in the development of renewable energy sources and the liberalization of the electricity market, which backs up the joint steps of the two countries in the process of energy transformation.

"Today there are all the necessary conditions for achieving success in the field of green energy," added Shahbazov.

The forum was established within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to ensure more flexible and result-oriented strategic cooperation in the field of energy.