SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz mull opportunities for joint projects in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz JSC and the Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR discussed the possibilities of joint implementation of projects in Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to UZDAILY.

Reportedly, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz Mehriddin Abdullayev and Director General of SOCAR’s Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute Fakhraddin Ismayilov held a meeting on Dec.28 to discuss the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

The meeting participants focused on the possibility of joint implementation of oil and gas projects in Uzbekistan, in particular, the possibility of using technologies and experience of SOCAR in the field of drilling and complex workover of wells.

