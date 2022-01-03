OPEC elects Kuwaiti candidate al-Ghais to become next Secretary-General
Ministers of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) appointed Haitham al-Ghais from Kuwait to become the next OPEC Secretary-General in August 2022 at Monday’s meeting held as a video conference, an OPEC source told, Trend reports citing TASS.
"That’s all. Al-Ghais has been appointed," he said.
Haitham al-Ghais will take over from Nigeria’s Mohammad Barkindo, who has been OPEC Secretary-General since 2016. Al-Ghais was the only candidate for this position.
Under the OPEC charter, a secretary-general is elected for three years and can serve maximum two terms.
