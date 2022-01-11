Oil transportation to Kazakhstan's refineries continues as regular - KazTransOil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC operates in a regular mode under the conditions of the state of emergency in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing KazTransOil.

"Oil transportation to refineries of the Republic of Kazakhstan and in export directions is carried out in accordance with the schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The transit of Russian oil to China is also carried out in a stable manner," the company said.

In the conditions of the state of emergency in the Republic of Kazakhstan, harm to the health and life of employees, as well as damage to production facilities and property of KazTransOil JSC was not recorded.

Production facilities of MunaiTas LLP, Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP, Main Waterline LLP are operating under routine operation.