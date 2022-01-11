LUKOIL organizations operating normally in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11

Trend:

LUKOIL Group organizations are operating normally in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing the company.

"As of January 11, 2022, all LUKOIL Group organizations that conduct hydrocarbon production activities in Kazakhstan are operating normally," the company said.

LUKOIL has been operating in Kazakhstan since 1995. The Company is a party to several onshore production projects and a member of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). LUKOIL has been investing substantial sums both in production projects and in the region’s social development.