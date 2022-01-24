Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Jan. 24.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $91.43 per barrel, having grown by $3.99 (4.56 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $92.89 per barrel, while the minimum price - $89.84.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $90.62 per barrel last week, up by $7.55 (9.1 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $92.08 per barrel, while the minimum price - $89.03.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $86.13 per barrel last week, which is $4.05 (4.93 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $87.58 per barrel, while the minimum price - $84.32.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $89.49 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $4.17 (4.88 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $90.92 per barrel, while the minimum price - $87.72.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Jan. 17, 2022
|
Jan.18, 2022
|
Jan. 19, 2022
|
Jan. 20, 2022
|
Jan. 21, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$89.84
|
$90.56
|
$92.49
|
$92.89
|
$91.41
|
$91.43
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$89.03
|
$89.73
|
$91.68
|
$92.08
|
$90.61
|
$90.62
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$84.32
|
$85.14
|
$87.11
|
$87.58
|
$86.50
|
$86.13
|
Brent Dated
|
$87.72
|
$88.53
|
$90.51
|
$90.92
|
$89.81
|
$89.49
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 24)
