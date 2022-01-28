Eni to develop innovative technology for use of CO2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.28

Italian Eni company will cooperate with Holcim to develop an innovative technology for the use of CO2 in a perspective of circularity and decarbonization, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The partnership involves the creation of a demonstration plant with the aim of testing the reduction of CO2 footprint of cements and the integration of this innovative solution in cement plants.

The technology developed by Eni is based on the carbonation of magnesium silicate minerals and the process is able to produce a material in which CO2 is permanently fixed and can be used in the formulation of cements.

“Innovation and technological development are the strategic key to successfully tackling the challenge of the energy transition, for this we are delighted about this collaboration, which will leverage Eni's R&D expertise and Holcim's experience. This technology allows us to accelerate on our path towards decarbonisation, by providing a suitable solution for the hard-to-abate sectors,” said Monica Spada, Eni’s Head of Research & Technological Innovation.

