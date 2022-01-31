Bulgarian Energy Holding dismisses all members of board of directors of Bulgargaz company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

The management of Bulgarian Energy Holding has recently dismissed members of the board of directors of the Bulgargaz company Nikolay Pavlov, Svetoslav Delchev, Diana Boneva, Iliyan Dukov and Nikolay Donchev, Trend reports referring to the Bulgarian media.

According to the Bulgarian National Radio, Lyudmil Yotsov has been appointed the new director of the company while Ivan Topchiiski - is chairman of the board of directors.

In an interview with bTV, Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said that the decision of changing the board of directors of Bulgargaz was made following an audit conducted by Bulgarian Energy Holding.

“Bulgargaz company initiated by Bulgarian Energy Holding was inspected a few weeks ago and this decision was made proceeding from the collected data, including the current situation with heat supply prices,” Nikolov said.

Nikolov expressed doubt that the company's management acted rationally during the crisis.

Amid the energy crisis and a sharp increase in the cost of energy, including gas, the management of Bulgargaz was criticized for not ensuring the effective supply of gas from Azerbaijan in accordance with the terms of the contract, which could lead to a decrease in its cost.