Azerbaijan lowers excise rate for some gasoline grades

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has amended "Excise duty rates for excisable goods imported into Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to the document signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the excise rate on motor gasoline with an octane rating below 95 and a lead content of not more than 0.013 g/l, except aviation gasoline imported to Azerbaijan, has been reduced from 200 per ton to 1 manat (59 cents).

The decision will come into force on February 1, 2022 and expire on June 1, 2022.