SOCAR, Japan's JOGMEC to conduct seismic exploration in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has signed an agreement with Japan's JOGMEC (Japan National Oil, Gas and Metals Corporation) to conduct 2D seismic exploration at the Utalgi block in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi-Gobustan oil and gas region, Trend reports referring to SOCAR.

According to the agreement, 628 kilometers of 2D seismic surveys will be carried out at the Utalgi block.

"Exploration work is expected to begin in April and conclude in August-September 2022. Five 100-meter and 91 30-meter wells will be drilled for microseismic logging and sludge sampling," SOCAR said.

In addition, the document was signed in accordance with the "Agreement on Joint Research Operations on the Utalgi Intelligence Block in Azerbaijan" concluded on October 28, 2019 between SOCAR and JOGMEC.

The agreement on joint research was signed by President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev and Chairman of JOGMEC Tetsuhiro Hosono.

The Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation was established on February 29, 2004 in accordance with the Law Concerning the JOGMEC promulgated on July 26, 2002. JOGMEC combines the functions of the former Japan National Oil Corporation (JNOC), which was responsible for ensuring a stable oil and natural gas supply, and the former Metal Mining Agency of Japan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev