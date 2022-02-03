TAP funds construction of 5 photovoltaic parks in Greece

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP AG) fully funded the construction of five photovoltaic parks (PV) in the Municipality of Kastoria, Western Macedonia, Greece, with a total installed capacity of 0.5MW and a value of approximately 700,000 euros, Trend reports with reference to the TAP AG consortium.

Reportedly, the project has been realized in cooperation with the Local Land Management Organisations of Korisos – Lithia and Vasiliada – Stavropotamos – Melissotopos – Verga and will benefit approximately 2,000 people living within the neighboring communities.

More specifically, 1,085 solar panels were installed in the communities of Korissos, Lithia, Vassiliada and Stavropotamos contributing to sustainable development, by offsetting the environmental footprint of irrigation in the area of Kastoria.

“The project, designed to enable net-metering, can allow local farmers to reduce irrigation-related energy costs and improve the efficiency of irrigation networks and processes, contributing to the market competitiveness of their agricultural products. The nominal capacity of each PV park is 100kW, while the estimated annual electricity production and the return on a 25-year life cycle from each park are approximately 145,000 kWh and 3,250,000 kWh respectively,” reads a message on TAP’s website.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

