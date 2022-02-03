Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO)

Oil&Gas 3 February 2022 20:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

Meetings with delegations led by Italy's Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Ecological Transition Vannia Gava and Managing Director of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG Luca Schieppati have been held at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, as part of the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

The issues of strengthening the role of the Southern Gas Corridor in sustainable energy security, developing cooperation in various fields within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries, participation of Italian companies in projects implemented in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, as well as expanding cooperation in the format of the Renewable Energy Advisory Council have been discussed with the deputy minister.

Emphasizing the importance of natural gas for sustainable energy supply and energy transition, the deputy minister noted the importance of his country's cooperation with Azerbaijan in the next stage of TAP development.

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov stated that Italian consumers are provided with natural gas at a better price thanks to Azerbaijan. He noted that Azerbaijan is satisfied with the contribution to Italy's natural gas provision via TAP. The minister also said that the meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council will be devoted to energy transition issues for the first time.

"This meeting creates opportunities for developing the Southern Gas Corridor is a project that meets global challenges and the goals of carbon neutrality, deepening cooperation with our partners in the "green energy" field. Through attracting investments only in offshore wind energy, 400 million cubic meters of gas per year can be saved and can be exported,” Shahbazov added.

At a meeting with Luca Schieppati, the possibilities of bringing the TAP project to full capacity, increasing future supplies and expanding the pipeline were discussed.

Some 7.4 billion cubic meters of gas are to be exported to Italy in 2022.

Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
AFD talks new co-op perspectives with Georgia (Exclusive)
AFD talks new co-op perspectives with Georgia (Exclusive)
Spanish Aqualia invests in Georgia’s GGU
Spanish Aqualia invests in Georgia’s GGU
Georgia's inflation rate, consumer price index up
Georgia's inflation rate, consumer price index up
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey ready to do its part for thaw in Ukraine-Russia tensions: Erdogan Turkey 21:43
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on unfounded statements of Turkish MP Politics 21:11
Turkey, Ukraine sign agreement on joint production of UAVs Turkey 20:57
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament arrives on official visit to Lithuania Politics 20:47
EU Commissioner meets with Assistant to Azerbaijani President (PHOTO) Politics 20:45
Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 20:43
Turkey shares cargo transshipment via ports for 2021 Turkey 20:14
National libraries of Azerbaijan, Hungary to develop co-op Politics 20:08
Azerbaijan's Ombudsman appeals to international community Politics 19:40
AFD talks new co-op perspectives with Georgia (Exclusive) Georgia 19:01
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy shares forecast for oil refining in 2022 Kazakhstan 18:35
Uzbek auto market crippled by country wide power outage Uzbekistan 18:28
Kazakhstan to revise requirements for petrochemical exchange traders Kazakhstan 18:04
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy developing new pricing mechanisms for petroleum products Kazakhstan 18:00
Israel's El Al Airlines signs deal to buy smaller rival Arkia Israel 17:54
Tesla recalls 817,000 vehicles in U.S. over seat belt reminder alert US 17:52
Hungary discloses number of scholarships for Azerbaijani students Society 17:39
Hungarian employees ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Peter Szijjarto Economy 17:23
Spanish Aqualia invests in Georgia’s GGU Georgia 17:15
Kazakhstan boosts crude oil output y-o-y Oil&Gas 17:10
Lending to legal entities up in Kazakhstan Finance 17:10
Turkmen Khazar consortium announces tender to purchase spare parts for pumps Tenders 17:10
Azerbaijan’s Baku city registers rise in trade turnover in 2021 Economy 17:09
Measures to be taken against illegal mining - Kazakh energy minister ICT 17:05
Uzbekistan to co-op with UAE company in fashion and design field Uzbekistan 16:54
Azerbaijan's Mortgage-Credit Guarantee Fund shares data on issued mortgage loans Economy 16:53
Baku records increase in monthly salary of hired employees in 2021 Economy 16:47
Value of industrial production in Baku increases Economy 16:46
Kazakhstan unveils volume of coal, crude oil extraction in 2021 Oil&Gas 16:44
Armenia has no right to impose any conditions for border delimitation - Azerbaijani minister Politics 16:42
Hungary pays special attention to mine clearance in Azerbaijani liberated lands – minister Politics 16:33
Uzbekistan plans to further develop its energy sector Uzbekistan 16:31
Georgia's inflation rate, consumer price index up Georgia 16:29
Number of Azerbaijan-Hungary flights may be increased - minister Economy 16:28
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture talks start of filming movie about second Karabakh war Society 16:28
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular foreign currency auction Finance 16:07
Foreign Affairs Committee of Turkish parliament approves Shusha Declaration Politics 16:06
Turkey sees relations with Azerbaijan as historical responsibility - deputy FM Politics 16:05
Azerbaijan reveals 2022 plans for gas supply to Italy Oil&Gas 15:59
Turkish ministry discloses number of vessels received by local ports in 2021 Turkey 15:52
Bulgaria interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in renewables sphere – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 15:44
Azerbaijani, Hungarian FMs hold joint press conference (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:43
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15:42
Azerbaijan confirms 6,113 more COVID-19 cases, 3,267 recoveries Society 15:42
Cost of paid services provided to Baku's population increases Economy 15:41
Azerbaijani border serviceman dies Politics 15:36
Meeting between Azerbaijani, Hungarian FMs begins Politics 15:36
Bulgaria, Azerbaijan may cooperate within PV projects - minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 15:30
Azerbaijan locates people suspected of criminal ties with foreign intelligence in 2021 Politics 15:22
Bulgaria waiting for SOCAR’s response for investing its gas infrastructure – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 15:15
Private sector becomes leader in terms of Baku's construction output Construction 15:10
Turkish president arrives in Ukraine on official visit Politics 14:57
Passenger transportation via Iran’s Zahedan International Airport down Transport 14:54
President Erdogan shares expectations from upcoming visit of Israeli president to Turkey Politics 14:53
Bulgarian energy minister talks on steps to speed up IGB’s construction (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 14:50
Russia increases imports of goods from non-CIS countries by 37.2% to $20.62 bln in 2022 Russia 14:47
Azerbaijani State Border Service talks demining work in liberated areas for 2021 Politics 14:43
Nasdaq futures sink 2% after Facebook's dour forecast US 14:42
Bulgaria believes IGB to enter into commercial operation from beginning of 2H2022 – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 14:37
Turkmenistan ready to increase natural gas supplies to China Oil&Gas 14:31
Azerbaijani Culture Center may open in Hungary Economy 14:21
Bahar Azadi gold coin price begins to rise in Iran Finance 14:20
Southern Gas Corridor to transform Bulgaria into major part of infrastructure for gas supply from alternative sources – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 14:18
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts plastic pallets up for bidding Business 14:07
Hungary discloses timeframe for buying gas from Azerbaijan Economy 13:53
Kazakhstan's oil refineries to switch to extended overhaul period Kazakhstan 13:43
Baku to host 8th ministerial meeting within Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Oil&Gas 13:34
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to auction long-term notes Finance 13:18
Kazakh-German JV opens tender for studies of wells Tenders 13:17
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss timely solutions to int'l cargo shipment problems Transport 13:16
Azerbaijan finds more cluster bombs at scene of explosion in Yevlakh – ministry Society 13:14
ADB to continue supporting private sector-led development in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:12
Digital currency can be exchanged for cash, says PM Narendra Modi Other News 13:08
Turkmenistan can produce first IT software product for export - USAID ICT 13:07
Azerbaijan's SMBDA opens tender for fair organization services Tenders 13:03
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts polyethylene up for sale Business 12:59
Uzbekistan to privatize one of key chemical companies through IFC's help Uzbekistan 12:58
Azerbaijan taking measures to increase export of its products to Hungary - Food Safety Agency Economy 12:56
Turkey reports number of cars handled via local ports in 2021 Turkey 12:54
Investigation of reasons of blackout in Central Asia continues - Kazakh energy minister Kazakhstan 12:49
Azerbaijan and Hungary sign bilateral co-op documents (PHOTO) Politics 12:35
Armenia discloses new railway operator with Azerbaijan Transport 12:35
Azerbaijan, Armenia close to opening railway communications - PM Pashinyan Armenia 12:34
Romania, Azerbaijan could exchange experience on renewables’ dev’t – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:14
South Korean corporation to implement projects in textile machinery industry of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:06
Azerbaijan names volume of lending to young businessmen for 2021 Economy 12:00
S&P upgrades Azerbaijani MuganBank’s ratings Finance 11:58
Black Sea can be area of interest for supplying Southern Gas Corridor – Romanian minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:57
USAID to offer trade initiatives to Turkmenistan Business 11:55
Siemens Gamesa confirms gloomy profit outlook and Q1 loss Europe 11:54
Meta Platforms' Frankfurt-listed shares drop on tepid forecast US 11:52
Iran sees increase in exports through Qom Province customs Business 11:51
Azerbaijan talks for local businessmen to sell goods on Amazon, eBay Economy 11:45
Shell again boosts dividend, buybacks as profits soar Europe 11:42
SOCAR could analyze multiple opportunities to expand its fields of activity in Romania – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:39
Hungary always supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity – Peter Szijjarto Politics 11:34
Turkish company eyes to produce agricultural chemicals in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:33
Passenger transport via railways up in Kazakhstan Transport 11:29
Romania, Azerbaijan can design energy projects mutually beneficial to support economic dev’t – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:27
Azerbaijan, Hungary - strategic partners, says Minister Sahil Babayev Politics 11:26
All news