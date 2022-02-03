Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Meetings with delegations led by Italy's Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Ecological Transition Vannia Gava and Managing Director of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG Luca Schieppati have been held at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, as part of the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

The issues of strengthening the role of the Southern Gas Corridor in sustainable energy security, developing cooperation in various fields within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries, participation of Italian companies in projects implemented in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, as well as expanding cooperation in the format of the Renewable Energy Advisory Council have been discussed with the deputy minister.

Emphasizing the importance of natural gas for sustainable energy supply and energy transition, the deputy minister noted the importance of his country's cooperation with Azerbaijan in the next stage of TAP development.

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov stated that Italian consumers are provided with natural gas at a better price thanks to Azerbaijan. He noted that Azerbaijan is satisfied with the contribution to Italy's natural gas provision via TAP. The minister also said that the meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council will be devoted to energy transition issues for the first time.

"This meeting creates opportunities for developing the Southern Gas Corridor is a project that meets global challenges and the goals of carbon neutrality, deepening cooperation with our partners in the "green energy" field. Through attracting investments only in offshore wind energy, 400 million cubic meters of gas per year can be saved and can be exported,” Shahbazov added.

At a meeting with Luca Schieppati, the possibilities of bringing the TAP project to full capacity, increasing future supplies and expanding the pipeline were discussed.

Some 7.4 billion cubic meters of gas are to be exported to Italy in 2022.