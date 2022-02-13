Italy wants to increase gas imports through TAP to 10 billion cubic meters - Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Italy wants to increase its natural gas imports through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to 10 billion cubic meters per year, said the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Manlio Di Stefano in an interview with the newspaper La Repubblica, Trend reports.

"TAP allowed Italy to mitigate the effects of rising energy prices. Today, natural gas is a key element in enabling the energy transition. We aim to increase TAP's natural gas supply from 7 billion cubic meters to 10 billion cubic meters per year. In the future, it is planned to increase the capacity of the gas pipeline," he said.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).