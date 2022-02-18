More and more renewable energy facilities appearing in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

The number of renewable energy facilities in Kazakhstan has significantly increased since 2011, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Margulan Baimukhan, ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kingdom of Belgium, met with the new leadership of the Energy Charter Secretariat [headquartered in Brussels] - Secretary General Guy Lentz and his new deputy Atsuko Hirose.

During the meeting, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Energy Charter Secretariat.

The parties emphasized the participation of the Kazakh side in the discussion of the issue of modernization of the Energy Charter Treaty, as well as in the review of the risk assessment of investments in the energy sector.

Lentz and Hirose noted the important role of Kazakhstan in promoting the international energy agenda, as well as the efforts of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, including reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent by 2030 and development of renewable energy sources.

According to Lentz, the Energy Charter, along with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the International Energy Agency (IEA), intends to make its unique contribution to promoting private investment in achieving an effective energy transition.

The Kazakh diplomat informed the leadership and experts of the Secretariat about the main priorities of the Government of Kazakhstan to improve the socio-economic situation and investment climate in the country.

Highlighting Kazakhstan's efforts to develop and modernize the national energy sector, he noted that since the beginning of 2011, the number of renewable energy facilities in the country has increased from 23 to 111.

Against this background, representatives of the Energy Charter showed considerable interest in the joint projects of Kazakhstan with the German-Swedish SVEVIND company for the installation of wind and solar power plants.

At the end of the conversation, the ambassador invited the charter's new leadership to visit Kazakhstan.