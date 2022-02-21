Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $98.73 per barrel, having grown by $0.8 (0.81 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $100.76 per barrel, while the minimum price - $97.63.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $97.91 per barrel last week, up by $0.83 (0.85 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $99.96 per barrel, while the minimum price - $96.82.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $90.44 per barrel last week, which is $0.26 (0.3 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $92.55 per barrel, while the minimum price - $88.96.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $98.57 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $1.46 (1.5 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $100.8 per barrel, while the minimum price - $97.31.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Feb. 14, 2022
|
Feb. 15, 2022
|
Feb. 16, 2022
|
Feb. 17, 2022
|
Feb.18, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$99.70
|
$97.63
|
$100.76
|
$97.68
|
$97.89
|
$98.73
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$98.88
|
$96.82
|
$99.96
|
$96.87
|
$97.04
|
$97.91
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$91.47
|
$90.00
|
$92.55
|
$88.96
|
$89.21
|
$90.44
|
Brent Dated
|
$99.72
|
$97.66
|
$100.80
|
$97.31
|
$97.35
|
$98.57
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 21)