Southern Gas Corridor ensures uninterrupted supply to regional, int’l markets – minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor ensures uninterrupted supply of Azerbaijani gas to regional and international markets, said the country’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during the VI summit of heads of state and government of member states of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha, Qatar.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan is considered a reliable energy supplier and an important partner in ensuring energy security due to its balanced energy policy, which is flexible in taking into account the global challenges and is aimed at accurate predictions, international cooperation and development.

“We support a balance between energy security and environment. To this end, when we started to undertake the role of a new energy supply source, alongside with diversification of supply routes and markets, we were also trying to ensure diversification of resources in the energy mix. The ongoing energy crisis also shows that this is a more rational approach. The Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the biggest projects of the 21st century, ensures uninterrupted supply of Azerbaijani gas to regional and international markets,” added Shahbazov.

He also expressed hope that the growing demand for gas will be covered with mutually beneficial cooperation and that GECF will contribute to this.

