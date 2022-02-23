Volume of TANAP gas supplies to Europe, Turkey revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.23

The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) has transported 14.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey and 9 billion cubic meters to Europe from the date of commissioning through the end of January 2022, said TANAP director general Saltuk Duzyol, Trend reports.

Speaking at the online press conference, Duzyol noted that TANAP supplies gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz 2 to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Ipsala, Edirne, passing through 20 cities, 60 districts and 600 villages in Turkey.

“TANAP, the most important section of the Southern Gas Corridor, not only contributes to the further development of Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the European Union, but also makes Azerbaijan the second largest gas supplies to Turkey and a new one for EU,” he added.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which is comprised of Shah Deniz 2, the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) became fully operational on December 31, 2020.

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG confirmed on Dec. 31, 2020 the commencement of gas flows from Azerbaijan. The first gas has reached Greece and Bulgaria, via the Nea Mesimvria interconnection point with DESFA, as well as Italy, via the Melendugno interconnection point with SNAM Rete Gas (SRG).

