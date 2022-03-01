Brent oil rises by more than 5% on London’s ICE

The price of futures contract for Brent crude oil with May delivery on London’s ICE increased by 5.25% to $99.06 per barrel, Trend reports citing TASS.

By 21:35 Moscow time, Brent oil traded at $98.73 per barrel (+4.9%), while WTI crude oil grew by 5.35% to $96.49 per barrel.

As of 21:59 Moscow time, the price of WTI oil grew by 5.18% to $96.33 per barrel.