Europe needs to accelerate green transition – EU Commission president

Europe has to accelerate the green transition, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said, Trend reports.

She was addressing the European Parliament debate on March 1.

“Because every kilowatt-hour of electricity Europe generates from solar, wind, hydropower or biomass, reduces our dependency on Russian gas and energy sources. This is a strategic investment,” added the EU Commission president.

“We are resolute, Europe can rise up to the challenge. The same is true on defense. European security and defense has evolved more in the last six days and in the last two decades,” she said.

