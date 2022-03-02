Executive director details 2022 action plan for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

The project company ICGB, responsible for construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) will be licensed as a transmission system operator (INGS Management license) in Greece, ICGB’s Executive Officer on the Bulgarian side Teodora Georgieva said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"Additionally, the company will be certified by the national regulators in Bulgaria and Greece and by the European commission as an independent transmission operator (ITO). ICGB is currently in the final phase of negotiating the Interconnection Agreements with adjacent transmission system operators, namely DESFA and TAP in Greece and Bulgartransgaz in Bulgaria," she said.

Georgieva noted that all activities related to timely and smooth start of commercial operation of the IGB pipeline are under implementation.

"Our greatest task for this year is to become a fully functioning Independent transmission system operator," she said.

