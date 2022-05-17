EBRD, Azerbaijan to sign agreements in sphere of alternative energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Azerbaijan will sign agreements in the sphere of alternative energy, the Head of the EBRD office in Baku Kamola Makhmudova said at the EU-Azerbaijan business forum on May 17, Trend reports.

According to her, the bank implemented projects in Azerbaijan in the sphere of "green" technologies in previous years, ensuring the safety of industrial waste.

"This work was carried out in large cities, and this trend will continue in the future. EBRD is involved in other large projects, in particular in the agriculture and transport sectors, and also in the sphere of alternative energy. The bank plans to expand its participation in the sphere of alternative energy,” Makhmudova added.

According to Makhmudova, it is planned to sign relevant agreements by the end of May as part of the construction of power plants with an installed capacity of 230 mW and 100 mW.