Austrian companies eye to co-op with Azerbaijan on renewable energy in liberated areas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. A meeting between representatives of Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and Austrian companies was held within the 10th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic, Agricultural, Industrial, Technical and Technological Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria on 16 May in Baku, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed strategic targets set to expand the use of “green energy” in Azerbaijan, as well as the renewable energy potential of the country, including offshore wind energy resources, institutional environment in the field and the steps taken to realize the identified goals.

“Austrian companies expressed an interest in detailed study of potential cooperation opportunities in the fields of solar energy and hydropower in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war],” added the ministry.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, from January through March 2022, the trade turnover with Austria exceeded $70.5 million compared to the same period of last year ($12 million), an increase of 5.84 times over the year.