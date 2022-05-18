Azerbaijani oil prices continue to surge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $3.79 on May 17 compared to the previous price, settling at $123.18 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 17 amounted to $122.06 per barrel, up by $3.79 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $79.73 per barrel on May 17, rising by $3.27 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by $3.37 compared to the previous price and made up $116.51 per barrel.