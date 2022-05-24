Swiss Axpo sells 4 wind farms in France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Swiss Axpo has sold four wind farms in France to Greencoat Renewables plc, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Reportedly, with this transaction, Axpo and its subsidiary Volkswind continue to deliver strong revenues from their extensive wind farm portfolio and development pipeline in France.

The sale includes 24 state-of-the-art wind power plants in the Centre-Val de Loire and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté regions of central France. Equipped with Nordex, Vestas, and Enercon turbines, the portfolio has a total installed capacity of 65.5 MW and consists of the wind farms Genonville (20.3 MW), Grande Pièce (19.8 MW), Arcy-Précy (16.0 MW), and Butte de Menonville (9.4 MW). Developed and commissioned by Volkswind between 2017 and 2022, their combined average annual production amounts to approximately 178,500 MWh of electricity. The parties have agreed not to disclose details regarding the sale price.

Axpo Head of Renewables Christoph Sutter said that with the continuing interest from investors in buying wind power plants, this is a great opportunity for Axpo to generate additional income and increase added value from our renewable energies business.

Bertrand Gautier, Investment Manager at Greencoat Renewables, for his part, added that this transaction marks a major milestone in the expansion of the company’s wind farm portfolio in the French market and allows Greencoat Renewables to strengthen its relationship with Axpo.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn