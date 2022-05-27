Azerbaijan's plans to develop as green growth country necessitate low-carbon approaches – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Azerbaijan's transformative priorities and plans to develop as a green growth country and create a net zero-emission green energy zone necessitate the introduction of low-carbon approaches, said Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov as bp presented decarbonization master plan, Trend reports citing bp.

The minister pointed out that this document provides advanced solutions to build Azerbaijan's energy system based on renewable energy sources and a low-carbon future, and to achieve the goal of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 by up to 40 per cent.

“bp's support for the decarbonization process, as well as participation in the implementation of our green agenda, elevates our long-term and reliable partnership in the hydrocarbon sector to a new level and paves the way for our joint contribution to global climate goals,” added Shahbazov.

