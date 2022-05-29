Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil energy unit to connect country's power lines with Azerbaijani Nakhchivan and Turkey (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Jabrayil energy unit will connect Azerbaijan's power lines with country’s Nakhchivan and Turkey, press secretary of Azerenerji OJSC Teymur Abdullayev told Trend.

"The foundation of Jabrayil energy hub was laid with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, a few days ago. This project is very important for the country in total, as well as for Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, because it is an international energy project," Abdullayev said.

"First of all, "Aghjabadi" and "Imishli" substations were expanded and completely reconstructed to implement this project. High voltage power transmission line (330-kilovolt) will be laid from the "Aghjabadi" and "Imishli" substations at a distance of 132 and 130 kilometers, respectively, to Jabrayil, and a 330-kilovolt nodal substation will be built in this area," he noted.

According to him, there are various important aspects of the construction of this substation, one of them is that the integration of "Khudafarin" and "Giz Galasi" Hydroelectric Power Stations, as well as the "BP Jabrayil" Solar Power Plant into the energy system will be carried out.

"A 330-kilovolt line will be laid from the Jabrayil energy junction substation to Nakhchivan at the next stage, which is a very big event. Nakhchivan has been separated from the common energy system of Azerbaijan for many years," press secretary said.

"Nakhchivan will be connected to the common energy system of Azerbaijan and a 330-kilovolt substation will be built in Nakhchivan. Further, an additional conversion substation will be built in accordance with European energy standards to increase the 330-kilovolt to 400-kilovolt in the vicinity of Nakhchivan," he noted.

"Then a power transmission line will be laid from Nakhchivan to Turkey, and the electricity produced in Azerbaijan will be transferred to other territories of the country. The electricity produced in Azerbaijan can be transferred to Nakhchivan, Turkey and Europe," he added.