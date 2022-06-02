Azerbaijani energy minister speaks projected volume of gas transportation through Southern Gas Corridor to EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Volume of transportation through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) to the EU should reach 10 billion cubic meters by the end of 2022, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has already exported 6.8 billion cubic meters of gas since the beginning of 2022. We plan to bring volume of total gas exports to 16 billion cubic meters by the end of 2022," Shahbazov said.

According to him, the supply of Azerbaijani gas through the SGC ensured the energy supply of Europe.

Shahbazov also noted that the profit from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) and Shah Deniz oilfields reached $163 billion, and the volume of oil - 555 million tons.