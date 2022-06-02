BP’s VP Gordon Birrell talks company’s investment in Azerbaijan's economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. British Petroleum (BP) has invested $84 billion in Azerbaijani economy, BP's Executive Vice President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, BP will continue to support Azerbaijan in the development of oil and gas projects.

"This year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of cooperation and investment in the Azerbaijani economy. Such a long period speaks of the stability of country's economy. I would like to note that we have invested in projects such as Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), Shah Deniz oilfield and number of others," Birrell said.

He emphasized that the factor that serves to ensure stability of investment in Azerbaijani economy is the fact that country's energy infrastructure is developing, extraction of oil and gas resources is permanent, and large-scale projects are being implemented to transition to ‘green’ energy.

"We plan to reduce investments in energy sector by up to 50 percent and increase them in the sphere of green energy by 2030," Birrell added.