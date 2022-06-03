Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Iran to double volume of natural gas swap

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Iran have agreed to double the volume of natural gas swap under the deal reached in November 2021, said Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji told reporters in Baku, Trend reports via Press TV.

He noted that the three countries have almost finalized agreements for doubling the volume of gas exchange. Currently, Turkmenistan supplies 5-6 million cubic meters per day of gas to Iran’s northeastern regions while Iran supplies the same amount to Azerbaijan on its northwestern border.

“Fortunately, everything is ready to increase the volume under the gas swap agreement and it will be doubled very soon,” Owji explained.

On November 28, 2021, a tripartite contract on swapping Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan through Iran was signed in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The implementation of the contract began on January 1, 2022.

