Azerbaijan has potential for transporting hydrogen along Southern Gas Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan has potential for transporting hydrogen along the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), Director General of the SGC CJSC Afgan Isayev said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, on June 3, Trend reports.

"We are planning a transition to the sphere of ‘green’ technologies. Appropriate programs are already being developed. We see potential in implementing of projects in the sphere of renewable energy, transportation of hydrogen through the SGC. This transformation is aimed at ensuring climate security," Isayev said.

Isayev noted that there are currently opportunities to increase the capacity of SGC to 31 billion cubic meters per year. At the moment, its capacity is 16 billion cubic meters per year.

He emphasized that Azerbaijani government has allocated $10.4 billion for implementation and development of this project so far.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.