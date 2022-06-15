Opportunities to expand SOCAR's activities in Turkiye discussed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The delegation headed by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SOCAR Mikayil Jabbarov, who is on a visit to Turkiye, met with the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkiye Fatih Donmez, Trend reports citing SOCAR press service.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SOCAR emphasized the high level of strategic cooperation between the two countries, strong friendship with fraternal Turkiye, trade, economic and energy partnership. Jabbarov spoke about the projects implemented by SOCAR in Turkiye, noted the contribution of the Petkim wind power plant to increasing the potential of renewable energy sources in Turkiye and a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkiye Fatih Donmez noted the high-level friendly and fraternal relations and partnership between the two countries, and also touched upon issues such as further strengthening Turkish-Azerbaijani cooperation, Turkey's participation as an investor in future projects in Azerbaijan to increase gas production.

The meeting discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the fields of energy, renewable energy sources, the possibility of expanding SOCAR's activities in Turkiye and other issues of mutual interest.