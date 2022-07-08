IGB to give strong boost to energy independence of Greece, Bulgaria, says PM Mitsotakis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) will give a strong boost to energy independence of the two countries, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, said at IGB’s inauguration July 8, Trend reports.

“Today is a very important moment for Greece, Bulgaria, the entire Balkans and for the whole of Europe. Because we not just inaugurate a natural gas transmission pipeline but an energy bridge that brings Greece and Bulgaria closer,” he said.

Mitsotakis pointed out that Greece protects its own energy independence and on the other hand becomes an energy hub for all of Europe.

“The pipeline will be connected to TAP and will also be supplied from the facilities in Alexandroupolis,” added the prime minister.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.

