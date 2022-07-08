...
Azerbaijan is stable source of diversified gas supply to Bulgaria - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Azerbaijan is a stable source of diversified gas supply to Bulgaria and its reliable strategic partner, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Shahbazov, Azerbaijan has been exporting 2.6 million cubic meters of natural gas to Bulgaria per day since July.

On July 8, the minister attended the opening ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) gas pipeline of strategic importance [held in the Greek city of Komotini].

