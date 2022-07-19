EU, Azerbaijan's SOCAR discuss opportunities to increase gas production in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Acting President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson discussed the possibility of increasing gas production in Azerbaijan, Najaf wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

Rovshan Najaf and Kadri Simson held a meeting in Baku.

“We had discussions in a meeting with EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson on increasing gas production in Azerbaijan, the prospects for expansion of Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) pipelines and the importance of the EU support in this regard,” Najaf said.