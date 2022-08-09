New Bulgarian gov’t urges for speedy completion of IGB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.9. The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) project must be completed as soon as possible because it is vital, said Ivan Shishkov, Bulgarian Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Trend reports via Bulgarian media.

“The entire Bulgarian state supports the contractor of the natural gas interconnector between Greece and Bulgaria to ensure the completion of the project,” he said.

He added that some issues are yet to be completed and any delay will be insignificant.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn