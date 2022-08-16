Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss co-op on development of Trans-Caspian infrastructure (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KazMunaygas State-owned Oil and Gas Company of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagalieyv met up with President of SOCAR Azerbaijani State Oil Company Rovshan Najaf, Trend reports via KazMunaygas JSC.

During the meeting in Baku, that took place on August 15, the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including cooperation between companies in the development of Trans-Caspian infrastructure.

Mirzagaliyev visited Batumi city of Georgia, where he got acquainted with the work of the Batumi Oil Terminal and the Batumi Seaport.

The assets of the Batumi Oil Terminal were acquired in 2008 by a subsidiary of KazMunaygas - KazTransOil JSC. Batumi Oil Terminal has the right to manage the Batumi Seaport until 2055. The profit of group of Batumi Oil Terminal companies for 2021 amounted to almost 2.5 billion tenge ($5.2 billion).

The terminal provides services for the transshipment of oil and petroleum products, including discharge, accumulation and loading on tankers, to customers from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Georgia and other countries. The port provides services for transshipment, storage and warehousing of dry, bulk and general cargo, as well as maintenance of ships and other vehicles.