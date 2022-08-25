Discussions underway to possibly transport Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are negotiating on the possibilities of transporting oil from Kazakhstan through the territory of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas JSC Dauren Karabayev said during a briefing on August 25, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

He noted that discussions with Azerbaijan are being held at various levels, including state level and national companies level.

"The details still need to be discussed, Kazakhstan will report on this issue in more detail after reaching agreements with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has two oil pipelines - Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa - which can potentially be used to transport Kazakh oil," Karabayev said.