Azerbaijani gas is most affordable for Bulgaria - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The price of gas of Russian Gazprom Export company is the second lowest after Azerbaijani gas in terms of affordability, Bulgarian Energy Minister Rosen Hristov said at a working meeting to check up on the progress of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), Trend reports via the ministry.

According to Hristov, this was shown by simulation of the pricing formula set in the present contract with Gazprom Export.

He noted that the cost of two shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which are to be unloaded in Greece in September, ordered by the previous government, is 50 percent more expensive than Gazprom supplies.

Hristov stressed that the construction of the 82-kilometer IGB, which will supply Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria, is in line with the work schedule presented a few days ago.

IGB will provide gas transportation and supplies from new sources, making it a key element of Bulgaria's energy security and part of the national plan to diversify gas sources. The gas pipeline's pumping capacity will be three billion cubic meters, with the possibility of increasing it to five billion cubic meters. Half of the interconnector's capacity has been already reserved.