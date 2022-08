TEHRAN, Iran, August 27. The spokesperson for the Iranian government Ali Bahadori Jahromi rejected any governmental plan to increase the price of gasoline, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Bahadri Jahormi commented on the sidelines of a meeting in Lorestan province.

He said that according to the law, the government must establish an electronic coupon system; but until the infrastructure is provided, it will pay the subsidy in cash.