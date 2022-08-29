Iran's parliament to prevent increase of industrial gas prices - MP

TEHRAN, Iran, August 29. Iranian MP Mohammad-Hasan Asafari said that the parliament is against any plan to have the prices on gas for industrial facilities to be increased, Trend reports citing Fars.

"Raising the overall manufacturing costs leads to increase of the unemployment rate, as well as to factory closures," Asafari said.

He stressed that the parliament does not give any permission to the government to raise the energy prices for industrial facilities.

According to the MP, if the price of gas for industrial users increases, the price of goods will definitely increase.