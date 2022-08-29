bp completes turnaround programme on Shah Deniz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. bp as operator of the Shah Deniz field development project advises that the planned maintenance program (turnaround - TAR) on the Shah Deniz Alpha platform and Shah Deniz 1 facilities inside the Sangachal Terminal has now been fully completed, Trend reports via bp.

In accordance with the plan, production from the Shah Deniz Alpha platform was suspended on 14 August for 14 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work.

All of the program scopes have been completely delivered, and the production and export systems of the platform and the terminal have been put into operation. Production from the Shah Deniz Alpha platform is currently being ramped up to its pre-program level.

The program scope for the Sangacahl Terminal included various projects such as safety critical equipment preventative maintenance and inspection, flare cables replacement, gas analyzer package tie-ins (for measuring methane intensity) and other maintenance and inspection work.

The conduction of similar work on other platforms and facilities in the Caspian Sea is done by bp regularly.